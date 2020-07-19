SERGEI GAPON via Getty Images
19/07/2020 11:55 AM IST

13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

A rare comet sighting, Bastille Day fireworks, and a sea lion cub round out this week's best images.

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of July 11-17. Check them out below.

Above: Fireworks explode above the Eiffel Tower as part of the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2020. Credit: Getty Images.

Brandon Bell/Reuters

A member of the Kalpulli Yaocenoxyli Aztec community chants during a demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 12. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence joined supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence.

Vadim Ghirda/AP

A woman walks up a stairway painted in rainbow colors in Bucharest, Romania, on July 11.

Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain stand within Olafur Eliasson’s “In real life” exhibit during a visit to the Guggenheim Museum on July 17 in Bilbao.

MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images

A woman wearing a face mask has her hair curled by special equipment at a beauty salon in Bangkok on July 12.

SERGEI GAPON via Getty Images

A stork stands on a power lines pillar as the comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) is seen in the sky above the village of Kreva, Belarus, some 100 kilometers northwest of Minsk, early on July 13.

Kevin Mohatt / Reuters

Sheneen McClain weeps while listening to a violinist play at a candlelight vigil for her son Elijah, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, on July 11.

TT News Agency / Reuters

Airplanes of the Scandinavian Airshow draw a heart in the sky above the Turning Torso building, amid the spread of COVID-19, in Malmo, Sweden, on July 17.

Lisi Niesner / Reuters

A male sea lion cub, 12 days old, is seen with its mother, Peaches, in their enclosure at the Schoenbrunner Tiergarten zoo in Vienna on July 14.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Rembrandt’s “Self-portrait of the artist, half-length, wearing a ruff and a black hat (1632)” goes on view as part of “From Rembrandt to Richter: 500 Years of Art” at Sotheby’s on July 17 in London.

Ryan Pierse/AFL Photos via Getty Images

A boundary umpire warms up as the sun sets before the round 6 AFL match between the Melbourne Demons and the Gold Coast Suns at Giants Stadium on July 11 in Sydney.

VCG via Getty Images

Fishermen net fish at Qiandao Lake after the Xin’anjiang dam discharges floodwater on July 12 in Hangzhou, in China’s Zhejiang Province.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images

A youth walks past a mural of frontline workers after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in New Delhi on July 14.

