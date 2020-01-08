You might send dozens of them a day, but it turns out there’s a fine art to firing off the perfect work email – and it almost never involves kisses.

In a survey of almost 2,000 people, conducted by employee experience platform Perkbox, 65% said signing off an email with an “x” is one of the biggest faux pas.

Other unpopular habits include using capital letters FOR WHOLE WORDS OR SENTENCES, cc’ing people who don’t need to be cc’d, and using slang words like OMG.

Something that divides the crowds, though, is exclamation marks. Using too many irritates just over half (52%) of workers – but how many is too many? A strict 16% think it’s never acceptable to use an exclamation mark, while 48% think using one is acceptable. Just 24% of people would stretch to two!