100-Year-Old Turtle Sex God Retires After Making 800 Species-Saving Babies

Slow and steady saves the species.

A 100-year-old Galapagos giant tortoise is retiring after helping to save his endangered species by siring some 800 babies.

At one point, Diego was one of the last two males of the Chelonoidis hoodensis of Espanola Island in the Galapagos. However, since a captive breeding program began nearly half a century ago with the last dozen females of the species, some 2,000 turtles have been brought back to the island, AFP reported.

Diego is father to 800 of them ― or some 40 percent of the total.

Here’s Diego showing off his winning smile in 2016: