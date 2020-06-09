The 10 Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now

This new, fourth season of the popular teen drama concludes the series. The show has earned much criticism, including from HuffPost, for glorifying teen suicide.

The Steve Carell comedy “Space Force” fell to No. 2 after its week on top. That show, about a general who develops a Space Force for the United States armed forces, has earned mixed-to-bad reviews.

And the latest season of “Queer Eye,” set in Philadelphia this time around, earned the fourth place spot, behind a docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein. You can read more about “Queer Eye” in my roundup of the best shows to watch on Netflix this June.

Read on for the Top 10 shows list.