10 Most Popular Shows And Films On Indian Netflix Right Now

The much talked-about Masaba Masaba, which released last week, is still the most popular show on Netflix, according to the the OTT platform’s ranking system.

Several new shows and movies were introduced to Netflix this week, and the India top 10 section has a good mix of shows that one can binge this weekend.

Masaba Masaba follows a “fictionalised” version of the lives of Neena and Masabha Gupta. The show has 7/10 rating on IMDB and got mixed reviews after its release.

At number 2 is Aquaman where Jason Momoa plays a superhero. The film, which recently released on Netflix, seems to have found an audience on Netflix though its theatre release was two years ago.

Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan is at number three. It’s rated 4.5 on IMDB. The film failed to impress HuffPost India’s reviewer Neelima Menon, who wrote that even Dulquer Salmaan’s cameo couldn’t save the film. It does star a bunch of new, young faces so you can see if you want to give it a chance.

Lucifer, Friends, Cobra Kai and Gunjan Saxena are also part of this ranking.