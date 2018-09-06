Section 377: Supreme Court Decriminalised Gay Sex And Twitter Can’t Stop Celebrating

Section 377 was the top trend on Indian Twitter since Wednesday evening when the news broke that the Supreme Court verdict on the archaic law will come today. As the court read out the verdict, striking down the law, thousands took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Indian Twitter was full of rainbow emojis, memes and photos to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

People were crying happy tears

I am extremely happy and overwhelmed by the verdict! This means so much and it is so very important to me! Cannot stop the tears!#Section377 pic.twitter.com/DQVttam6mu — Mitali Sengupta (@aadhiBangalan) September 6, 2018

Today, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said society's "heterogeneous fibre" must be maintained.



"I am what I am," he wrote. "So take me as I am. No one can escape from their individuality."

Well done SC! Happy tears!😭😍#section377 #loveislove — Roshni🐼 (@roshp_) September 6, 2018

Some expressed pride

I had that goosebumps and tears kind of excitement the moment I heard about this. I literally am so fucking proud of my country. #Section377 — Snehlata (@SnehlataCo) September 6, 2018

A historical judgement was made todayyyyyyy!!! Finally #gay sex is not a crime in #India.

So proud. One more step closer. #Section377 #Section377Verdict pic.twitter.com/iZZoADNGbF — Girl with Green Boots (@GirlwGreenBoots) September 6, 2018

#Section377

What a beautiful judgement!

Proud to be an indian...

India is a #Tolerent country proved again!



Congratulations @MenakaGuruswamy — vinayak (@vinayakkharat) September 6, 2018

All praises for the Supreme Court

Well done Supreme Court. #Section377 struck down. Congratulations to #LGBT community and all the activist and lawyers who fought hard for their #EqualRights — THE GREAT SEUNGRI (@capri_gi) September 6, 2018

Supreme Court, take a (rain)bow! 🏳️‍🌈😁



Bye bye #Section377 — Nandhitha Ravi (@NandhithaR) September 6, 2018

Whenever I feel worried about democracy and justice in India, Supreme Court comes and restores my faith in democracy and justice. The only pillar of democracy which is still reliable.#SupremeCourt #LGBT#Section377 — Swamiraj Patil (@Swamiraj6074811) September 6, 2018

And ofcourse there were memes