NEWS
06/09/2018 2:01 PM IST | Updated 2 hours ago

Section 377: Supreme Court Decriminalised Gay Sex And Twitter Can’t Stop Celebrating

#Section377 remained the top trend on Twitter since Wednesday evening.

  • Newsroom
A file photo of the Delhi Queer Pride March.
Hindustan Times via Getty Images
A file photo of the Delhi Queer Pride March.

Section 377 was the top trend on Indian Twitter since Wednesday evening when the news broke that the Supreme Court verdict on the archaic law will come today. As the court read out the verdict, striking down the law, thousands took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Indian Twitter was full of rainbow emojis, memes and photos to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

People were crying happy tears

Some expressed pride

All praises for the Supreme Court

And ofcourse there were memes

  • Newsroom
MORE:NewsSection 377Twitter